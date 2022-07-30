Top Cryptocurrency Prices On July 30: Bitcoin, Ether in green as global crypto m-cap edges up

Major cryptocurrencies traded in the green early on July 30. The global crypto market cap is $1.10 trillion, a 0.34 percent increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $99.57 billion, which is a 6.47 percent increase over the previous day.

The total volume in DeFi is currently $11.74 billion, 11.79 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $91.30 billion, which is 91.70 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Bitcoin's price hovered above 19 lakh. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.48 percent, a decrease of 0.09 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

In other news, Southeast Asia-focused cryptocurrency exchange Zipmex said it had filed for bankruptcy protection in Singapore, becoming the latest victim of the global downturn in digital currencies.

Singapore-based Zipmex resumed withdrawals last week, a day after suspending them on July 20, and said it was working to address its exposure of $53 million to crypto lenders Babel Finance and Celsius.

Zipmex's solicitors submitted five applications on July 22 seeking moratoriums to prohibit legal proceedings against Zipmex for up to six months, the cryptocurrency exchange said. Read more here.

As of 8:12 am on July 29, these are the prices of largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 19,33,623 1.4% Ethereum 1,39,222.0 1.6% Tether 81.78 -0.01% Cardano 42.8996 1.17% Binance Coin 24,444.98 8.89% XRP 30.2700 0.9% Polkadot 656.00 6.32% Dogecoin 5.6884 0.67%

Moneycontrol News