Top Cryptocurrency Prices On July 27: Bitcoin in green, Polkadot biggest loser

Major cryptocurrencies traded in the red early on July 27. The global crypto market cap increased 0.90 per cent to $974.87 billion over the last day. The total crypto market volume decreased 18.31 per cent to $63.20 billion over the last 24 hours.

The total volume in DeFi is currently $5.56 billion which is 8.80 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $59.68 billion, which is 94.44 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Bitcoin's price hovered around 17 lakh. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.55 per cent, a decrease of 0.11 per cent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

In other news, CoinSwitch, India’s largest crypto investing app, has waived off trading fees on bitcoin transactions on its platform for a limited period. All CoinSwitch.co users with fully-verified Know-Your-Client (KYC) and Indian Bank accounts can trade Bitcoin at zero fees in Indian rupees during the offer period.

Bitcoin is the largest crypto by market capitalisation and weighs over 35 percent on CRE8, the real-time Indian crypto market index. Read more.

As of 7.30 am on July 27, these are the prices of largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 17,85,000 0.95% Ethereum 1,24,499.9 0.8% Tether 84.68 -0.41% Cardano 39.0780 -2.3% Binance Coin 20,999.98 1.89% XRP 28.1565 -0.62% Polkadot 571 -4.83% Dogecoin 5.3393 -0.47%

Moneycontrol News