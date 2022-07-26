English
    Top Cryptocurrency Prices On July 26: Bitcoin in red, Ethereum biggest loser

    The volume of all stable coins is now $70.93 billion, which is 91.87 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 26, 2022 / 08:11 AM IST
    Major cryptocurrencies traded in the red early on July 26. The global crypto market cap is $967.59 billion, a five per cent decrease over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours increased 26.49 per cent to $77.20 billion.

    The total volume in DeFi is currently $6.19 billion8.01 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    The volume of all stable coins is now $70.93 billion, which is 91.87 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    Bitcoin's price hovered around 17 lakh. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.66 per cent, an increase of 0.01 per cent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

    Also Read | Coinbase faces SEC probe over cryptocurrency listings

    In other news, Coinbase Global Inc is reportedly facing a US probe into whether it improperly let Americans trade digital assets that should have been registered as securities.

    The US Securities and Exchange Commission’s scrutiny of Coinbase has reportedly increased since the platform expanded the number of tokens in which it offers trading.

    As of 7.32 am on July 26, these are the prices of largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H %
    Bitcoin17,95,839-4.49%
    Ethereum1,22,086.6-6.08%
    Tether85.051.25%
    Cardano40.0000-3.81%
    Binance Coin20,610.00-5.62%
    XRP28.3000-3.9%
    Polkadot576.10-3,5%
    Dogecoin5.3200-4.14%

    Moneycontrol News
