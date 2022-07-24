English
    Top Cryptocurrency Prices On July 24: Cardano surges as total crypto market volume declines

    Bitcoin's price is currently Rs 18.71 lakh. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.60%, a decrease of 0.32% over the day.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 24, 2022 / 08:38 AM IST

    Major cryptocurrencies traded in the red early on July 24 as the global crypto market cap decreased 1.08 percent to $1.03 trillion over the last day. The total crypto market volume declined 16.14 percent to $60.02 billion over the last 24 hours.

    The total volume in DeFi stood at $5.56 billion, 9.27 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins was $54.33 billion, which is 90.51% percent of the total crypto market's 24-hour volume.

    In other news, after five weeks in hiding, the founders of Three Arrows Capital spoke extensively about the spectacular implosion of their once high-flying hedge fund, saying their bungled crypto speculation unleashed cascading margins calls on loans that should never have been made.

    Su Zhu and Kyle Davies, both 35, first became friends in high school. They built 3AC into a crypto-trading behemoth before its collapse bankrupted creditors and exacerbated a selloff that foisted steep losses on mom-and-pop owners of Bitcoin and other tokens. At times contrite and at times defensive, Davies and Zhu, speaking from an undisclosed location, described a systemic failure of risk management in which easy-flowing credit worsened the impact of wrong-way bets. Read more

    As of 7.59 am on July 24, these are the prices of largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H %
    Bitcoin18,65,498-0.78%
    Ethereum1,28,900.0-0.78%
    Tether83.290.55%
    Cardano42.496.23%
    Binance Coin21,000.631.69%
    XRP29.60-0.34%
    Polkadot619.65-1.48%
    Dogecoin5.73001.05%

    first published: Jul 24, 2022 08:38 am
