    Top Cryptocurrency Prices On July 23: Bitcoin and Ether in green as total crypto market volume falls

    The price of Bitcoin hovered around Rs 19.09 lakh, with a dominance of 41.94 percent.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 23, 2022 / 07:50 AM IST
    Representative image

    Major cryptocurrencies traded in the green early on July 23 as the global crypto market cap increased 1.13 percent to $1.04 trillion over the last day. The total crypto market volume declined 6.90 percent to $71.56 billion over the last 24 hours.

    The total volume in DeFi stood at $6.11 billion, 8.53 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $64.78 billion, which is 90.52% percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    In other news, US authorities charged on July 21 two Indian brothers and their Indian-American friend in the first global case of cryptocurrency insider trading that enabled them to make $1.5 million in ill-gotten gains.

    Ishan Wahi, Nikhil Wahi and their friend Sameer Ramani were charged with wire fraud conspiracy and wire fraud in connection with the scheme to commit insider trading in cryptocurrency assets. Each charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years.

    Ishan, 32, charged with two counts of wire fraud conspiracy and two counts of wire fraud, worked as a product manager at Coinbase Global at the time of fraud, US prosecutors said July 21. read more

    As of 7.39 am on July 23, these are the prices of largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H %
    Bitcoin19,09,9990.89%
    Ethereum1,29,141.00.56%
    Tether82.920.7%
    Cardano40.800.80%
    Binance Coin21,000.631.69%
    XRP29.40000.51%
    Polkadot629.990.88%
    Dogecoin5.79351.80%

