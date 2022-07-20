English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now:Attend Option Omega 3.0 : 12 days Retail Option Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

    Top Cryptocurrency Prices on July 20: Bitcoin crosses Rs 19 lakh mark; Cardano biggest gainer

    The price of Bitcoin hovered over Rs 19 lakh. Bitcoin's dominance of the crypto market stood at 42.2 percent, according to CoinMarketCap data.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 20, 2022 / 08:08 AM IST
    Representational image

    Representational image

    Major cryptocurrencies traded in the green early on July 20. The global crypto market rose to 1 trillion over the last day.  On the other hand, the total crypto market volume rose to $101.53 billion over the last 24 hours.

    The price of Bitcoin hovered over Rs 19 lakh. Bitcoin's dominance of the crypto market stood at 42.2 percent according to CoinMarketCap data.

    In other news, smaller, lesser-known digital tokens commonly referred to as altcoins led a push higher in cryptocurrencies that saw Bitcoin head towards $23,000.

    Ether, the second-largest digital currency, jumped as much as 10.7% on Tuesday in Asia. Solana added 13 per cent and Polkadot about 7 per cent. Bitcoin at one point rose 6.8 per cent and was trading at $22,880 as of 9:15 a.m. in Tokyo.

    Ether is extending a rally that began last week after developers of the Ethereum blockchain gave a target for the long-anticipated software update that is projected to lower the network’s energy usage. Read more.

    Close

    Related stories

    As of 7.25 am on July 20, these are the prices of largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H %
    Bitcoin19,08,9987.17%
    Ethereum1,26,999.91.6%
    Tether82.360.62%
    Cardano43.00008.86%
    Binance Coin21,5503.4%
    XRP30.31003.61%
    Polkadot6443.12%
    Dogecoin5.60002.95%
    Find more blockchainbusiness and market related stories here.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #bitcoin #Bitcoin Price Today #crypto prices today #cryptocurrency #Ethereum
    first published: Jul 20, 2022 08:08 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.