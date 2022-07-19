Top Cryptocurrency Prices on July 19: Bitcoin crosses Rs 18 lakh mark

Major cryptocurrencies traded in the green early on July 19 as the global crypto market cap rose 5.31 percent to $1.02 trillion over the last day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume rose 85.92 percent to $107.95 billion over the last 24 hours. The total volume in DeFi stood at $8.91 billion, which is 8.26 percent of the total crypto market's 24-hour volume.
The volume of all stablecoins was $97.62 billion, which is 90.43% of the total crypto market's 24-hour volume.
The price of Bitcoin hovered over Rs 18 lakh. Bitcoin's dominance of the crypto market stood at 41.35 percent, a decrease of 0.17 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
As of 7:58 am on July 19, these are the prices of largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
|NAME
|PRICE (INR)
|24H %
|Bitcoin
|1,839,999
|4.8%
|Ethereum
|1,25,000.0
|13%
|Tether
|81.60
|-0.2%
|Cardano
|39.7800
|4.76%
|Binance Coin
|21,369.99
|4.27%
|XRP
|29.2000
|2.38%
|Polkadot
|610.00
|4.27%
|Dogecoin
|5.3662
|1.44%