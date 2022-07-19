Top Cryptocurrency Prices on July 19: Bitcoin crosses Rs 18 lakh mark

Major cryptocurrencies traded in the green early on July 19 as the global crypto market cap rose 5.31 percent to $1.02 trillion over the last day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume rose 85.92 percent to $107.95 billion over the last 24 hours. The total volume in DeFi stood at $8.91 billion, which is 8.26 percent of the total crypto market's 24-hour volume.

The volume of all stablecoins was $97.62 billion, which is 90.43% of the total crypto market's 24-hour volume.

The price of Bitcoin hovered over Rs 18 lakh. Bitcoin's dominance of the crypto market stood at 41.35 percent, a decrease of 0.17 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

As of 7:58 am on July 19, these are the prices of largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 1,839,999 4.8% Ethereum 1,25,000.0 13% Tether 81.60 -0.2% Cardano 39.7800 4.76% Binance Coin 21,369.99 4.27% XRP 29.2000 2.38% Polkadot 610.00 4.27% Dogecoin 5.3662 1.44%

