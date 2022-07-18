Top Cryptocurrency Prices on July 18: Bitcoin trades over Rs 17 lakh, Ethereum, Polkadot among top gainers

Major cryptocurrencies traded in the green early on July 18 as the global crypto market cap rose 0.23 percent to $965.29 billion over the last day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume dropped 1.05 percent to $58.12 billion over the last 24 hours. The total volume in DeFi stood at $5.40 billion, which is 9.29 percent of the total crypto market's 24-hour volume.

The volume of all stablecoins was $52.81 billion, which is 90.87% of the total crypto market's 24-hour volume.

The price of Bitcoin hovered over Rs 17.10 lakh. Bitcoin's dominance stood at 41.50 percent, a decrease of 0.49 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

As of 7:58 am on July 18, these are the prices of largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 17,11,000 0.23% Ethereum 1,13,776.1 5.2% Tether 82.26 0.24% Cardano 37.3001 3.32% Binance Coin 20,700.00 2.43% XRP 28.4999 4.97% Polkadot 594.87 3.11% Dogecoin 5.2988 1.68%

Moneycontrol News