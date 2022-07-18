 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Top Cryptocurrency Prices on July 18: Bitcoin trades over Rs 17 lakh, Ethereum, Polkadot among top gainers

Jul 18, 2022

The price of Bitcoin hovered over Rs 17 lakh. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.50 percent, a decrease of 0.49 percent over the day

Major cryptocurrencies traded in the green early on July 18 as the global crypto market cap rose 0.23 percent to $965.29 billion over the last day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume dropped 1.05 percent to $58.12 billion over the last 24 hours. The total volume in DeFi stood at $5.40 billion, which is 9.29 percent of the total crypto market's 24-hour volume.

The volume of all stablecoins was $52.81 billion, which is 90.87% of the total crypto market's 24-hour volume.

The price of Bitcoin hovered over Rs 17.10 lakh. Bitcoin's dominance stood at 41.50 percent, a decrease of 0.49 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

As of 7:58 am on July 18, these are the prices of largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H %
Bitcoin 17,11,000 0.23%
Ethereum 1,13,776.1 5.2%
Tether 82.26 0.24%
Cardano 37.3001 3.32%
Binance Coin 20,700.00 2.43%
XRP 28.4999 4.97%
Polkadot 594.87 3.11%
Dogecoin 5.2988 1.68%
first published: Jul 18, 2022
