Top cryptocurrency prices on April 26: Major cryptos in green, bitcoin tops Rs 24 lakh

Moneycontrol News
Apr 26, 2023 / 08:11 AM IST

The volume of all stablecoins is now $36.48 billion, which is 89.74 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume

Top cryptocurrency prices on April 26

Major cryptocurrencies traded in the green early on April 26 as the global crypto market cap increased by 2.68 percent to $1.18 trillion over the previous day.  The market volume over the last 24 hours increased by 10.44 percent to  $40.65 billion. The total volume in DeFi stood at $3.62 billion, which is 8.9 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The volume of all stablecoins was $36.48 billion, which is 89.74 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 46.39 percent, an increase of 0.51 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.

At 8.10 am on April 25, these were the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H
Tether USD 89.20 0.22%
Bitcoin 24,83,999 0.12%
Ripple 41.5200 0.11%
Ethereum 1,66,000.1  -0.47%
Dogecoin 7.1100  -0.73%
WazirX Token 14.60 -1.81%

 

TAGS: #cryptocurrency
first published: Apr 26, 2023 08:11 am