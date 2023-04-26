English
    Top cryptocurrency prices on April 26: Major cryptos in green, bitcoin tops Rs 24 lakh

    The volume of all stablecoins is now $36.48 billion, which is 89.74 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume

    Moneycontrol News
    April 26, 2023 / 08:11 AM IST
    Top cryptocurrency prices on April 26

    Major cryptocurrencies traded in the green early on April 26 as the global crypto market cap increased by 2.68 percent to $1.18 trillion over the previous day.  The market volume over the last 24 hours increased by 10.44 percent to  $40.65 billion. The total volume in DeFi stood at $3.62 billion, which is 8.9 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    The volume of all stablecoins was $36.48 billion, which is 89.74 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 46.39 percent, an increase of 0.51 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.

    At 8.10 am on April 25, these were the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H
    Tether USD89.200.22%
    Bitcoin24,83,9990.12%
    Ripple41.52000.11%
    Ethereum1,66,000.1 -0.47%
    Dogecoin7.1100 -0.73%
    WazirX Token14.60-1.81%

     

    Moneycontrol News
