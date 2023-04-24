Top cryptocurrency prices on April 24: Major crypto trade in green, Bitcoin trades over Rs 24 lakh

Major cryptocurrencies traded in the green early on April 24 as the global crypto market cap increased by 0.33 percent to $1.17 trillion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours decreased by 0.70 percent to $31.12 billion. The total volume in DeFi stood at $2.51 billion, which is 8.06 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The volume of all stablecoins is now $27.62 billion, which is 88.77 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 45.90 percent, an increase of 0.06 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.

As of 8:17 am on April 24, these are the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H Tether USD 89.20 0.22% Bitcoin 24,93,000 0.12% Ripple 41.5200 0.11% Ethereum 1,66,000.1 -0.47% Dogecoin 7.1100 -0.73% WazirX Token 14.60 -1.81%