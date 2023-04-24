English
    Top cryptocurrency prices on April 24: Major crypto trade in green, Bitcoin trades over Rs 24 lakh

    Moneycontrol News
    April 24, 2023 / 08:41 AM IST
    Top cryptocurrency prices on April 24

    Major cryptocurrencies traded in the green early on April 24 as the global crypto market cap increased by 0.33 percent to $1.17 trillion, over the last day.  The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours decreased by 0.70 percent to  $31.12 billion. The total volume in DeFi stood at $2.51 billion, which is 8.06 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    The volume of all stablecoins is now $27.62 billion, which is 88.77 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 45.90 percent, an increase of 0.06 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.

    As of 8:17 am on April 24, these are the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H
    Tether USD89.200.22%
    Bitcoin24,93,0000.12%
    Ripple41.52000.11%
    Ethereum1,66,000.1 -0.47%
    Dogecoin7.1100 -0.73%
    WazirX Token14.60-1.81%

     

