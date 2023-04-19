Top cryptocurrency prices on April 19: Major crypto in green, Bitcoin hovers at Rs 25 lakh

Major cryptocurrencies traded in the green early on April 19 as the global crypto market cap increased by 2.01 percent to $1.28 trillion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours increased by 4.72 percent to $45.90 billion. The total volume in DeFi stood at $4.33 billion, which is 9.44 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The volume of all stablecoins is now $41.44 billion, which is 90.29 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 45.86 percent, an increase of 0.36 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.

As of 7:40 am on April 18, these are the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H Tether USD 86.80 -0.51% Bitcoin 25,83,325 -0.29% Ripple 44.6001 1.24% Ethereum 1,79,800.0 -0.89% Dogecoin 7.8107 0.39% WazirX Token 15.98 -0.12%