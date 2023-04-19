 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Top cryptocurrency prices on April 19: Major crypto in green, Bitcoin hovers at Rs 25 lakh

Moneycontrol News
Apr 19, 2023 / 08:02 AM IST

The volume of all stablecoins is now $41.44 billion, which is 90.29 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Top cryptocurrency prices on April 19

Major cryptocurrencies traded in the green early on April 19 as the global crypto market cap increased by 2.01 percent to $1.28 trillion, over the last day.  The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours increased by 4.72 percent to  $45.90 billion. The total volume in DeFi stood at $4.33 billion, which is 9.44 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 45.86 percent, an increase of 0.36 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.

As of 7:40 am on April 18, these are the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H
Tether USD 86.80 -0.51%
Bitcoin 25,83,325 -0.29%
Ripple 44.6001 1.24%
Ethereum 1,79,800.0  -0.89%
Dogecoin 7.8107  0.39%
WazirX Token 15.98 -0.12%

 

Moneycontrol News
Apr 19, 2023 08:02 am