 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Top cryptocurrency prices on April 18: Major cryptos trade in red, Bitcoin over Rs 25 lakh

Moneycontrol News
Apr 18, 2023 / 08:11 AM IST

The volume of all stable coins is now $39.39 billion, which is 89.67 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 45.48 percent, a decrease of 0.26 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top cryptocurrency prices on April 18

Major cryptocurrencies traded in the red early on April 18 as the global crypto market cap dropped by 1.35 percent to $1.25 trillion, over the last day.  The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours increased by 10.21 percent to  $43.93 billion. The total volume in DeFi stood at $4.42 billion, which is 10.05 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The volume of all stablecoins is now $39.39 billion, which is 89.67 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 45.48 percent, a decrease of 0.26 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.

As of 7:40 am on April 18, these are the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H
Tether USD 86.80 0.34%
Bitcoin 25,70,000 -1.26%
Ripple 44.0500 -0.33%
Ethereum 1,79,800.0  -0.89%
Dogecoin 7.7800  2.7%
WazirX Token 15.98 -0.12%

 

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #crypto prices today #Top Cryptocurrencies
first published: Apr 18, 2023 08:11 am