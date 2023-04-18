English
    Top cryptocurrency prices on April 18: Major cryptos trade in red, Bitcoin over Rs 25 lakh

    Moneycontrol News
    April 18, 2023 / 08:11 AM IST
    Top cryptocurrency prices on April 18

    Major cryptocurrencies traded in the red early on April 18 as the global crypto market cap dropped by 1.35 percent to $1.25 trillion, over the last day.  The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours increased by 10.21 percent to  $43.93 billion. The total volume in DeFi stood at $4.42 billion, which is 10.05 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    The volume of all stablecoins is now $39.39 billion, which is 89.67 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 45.48 percent, a decrease of 0.26 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.

    As of 7:40 am on April 18, these are the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H
    Tether USD86.800.34%
    Bitcoin25,70,000-1.26%
    Ripple44.0500-0.33%
    Ethereum1,79,800.0 -0.89%
    Dogecoin7.7800 2.7%
    WazirX Token15.98-0.12%

     

