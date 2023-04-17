 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Top cryptocurrency prices on April 17: Market volume drops 20%; Dogecoin, Ether up 1%

Moneycontrol News
Apr 17, 2023 / 09:21 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency prices on April 17

Major cryptocurrencies traded mixed early on April 17 as the global crypto market cap increased by 0.14 percent to $1.27 trillion, over the last day.  The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours fell 20.10 percent to  $40.66 billion. The total volume in DeFi stood at $4.00 billion, which is 9.84 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 45.71 percent, a decrease of 0.42 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.

The volume of all stable coins is now $36.01 billion, which is 88.56 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume