Top Cryptocurrency Prices November 23: Bitcoin, Ethereum in green as crypto mcap tops $800 billion

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the green early on November 23 as the global crypto market cap jumped 3.68 percent to $819.18 billion, over the last day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume dropped 5.92 percent to $62.21 billion over the last 24 hours.

The total volume in DeFi stood at $4.61 billion, which is 7.41 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $59.00 billion, which is 94.84 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, hovered around Rs 14.28 lakh, with a dominance of 38.65 percent, an increase of 0.05 per cent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.

In other news, Coinbase was trending on Twitter on Nov. 22 after Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, known also as CZ, sent out a tweet that appeared to question Coinbase’s Bitcoin holdings.

In the since deleted tweet, CZ referenced a yahoo finance article that alleged that “Coinbase Custody holds 635,000 BTC on behalf of Grayscale.” CZ added, “4 months ago, Coinbase (I assume exchange) has less than 600K,” with a link to a 4 month old article from Bitcoinist. Read details here.

As of 9:02 am on November 23, these are the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H Bitcoin 14,35,998 3.83% Ethereum 1,01,846.9 2.99% Tether 87.13 -0.5% Cardano 27.37 2.19% Binance Coin 23,750.00 4.62% XRP 32.70 4.45% Polkadot 473.89 2.29% Dogecoin 7.1000 8.97%

