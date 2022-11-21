Top Cryptocurrency Prices November 21: Bitcoin, Ether in red; XRP top laggard

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red early on November 21 as the global crypto market cap decreased 3.95 percent to $803.55 billion, over the last day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume jumped 59.10 percent to $52.85 billion over the last 24 hours.

The total volume in DeFi stood at $4.60 billion, which is 8.70 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $51.28 billion, which is 97.03 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, hovered around Rs 14.10 lakh, with a dominance of 38.81 percent, an increase of 0.41 per cent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.

In other news, cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which has filed for U.S. bankruptcy court protection, said it owes its 50 biggest creditors nearly $3.1 billion.

The exchange owes about $1.45 billion to its top ten creditors, it said in a court filing on Saturday, without naming them. Read details here.

