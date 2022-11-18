English
    Top Cryptocurrency Prices November 18: Ether flatlines, Cardano top laggard

    Moneycontrol News
    November 18, 2022 / 07:55 AM IST
    Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red early on November 18 even as the global crypto market cap increased 0.16 percent to $836.91 billion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume declined 14.24 percent to $52.07 billion over the last 24 hours.

    The total volume in DeFi stood at $2.62 billion, which is 5.04 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $48.64 billion, which is 93.41 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    The price of bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, hovered around Rs 14.45 lakh, with a dominance of 38.71 percent, which is an increase of 0.31 percent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.

    Also Read | Binance to relaunch bid to buy bankrupt Voyager Digital: Coindesk

    In other news, Brazilian crypto advocates are urging lawmakers to give final approval on a bill aimed at boosting oversight of the sector, after the collapse of FTX – once an industry darling – raised fresh concern about unregulated digital currencies.

    Roberto Dagnoni, a top executive at SoftBank-backed exchange Mercado Bitcoin, said the law had been "kind of dormant" during the election period but now needed to be a priority. Read more here.

    Also Read | 'The Big Short' Michael Burry turns bullish on gold, sees contagion after FTX collapse

    As of 7:35 am on November 18, these are the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H 
    Bitcoin14,45,8471.38%
    Ethereum1,06,389.40.29%
    Tether86.17-0.16%
    Cardano28.4000-3.71%
    Binance Coin23,499.99-0.08%
    XRP32.5000-0.61%
    Polkadot495.22-0.15%
    Dogecoin7.3058-1.4%
    Moneycontrol News
