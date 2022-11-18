Top Cryptocurrency Prices November 18: Ether flatlines, Cardano top laggard

Representative image

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red early on November 18 even as the global crypto market cap increased 0.16 percent to $836.91 billion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume declined 14.24 percent to $52.07 billion over the last 24 hours.

The total volume in DeFi stood at $2.62 billion, which is 5.04 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $48.64 billion, which is 93.41 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, hovered around Rs 14.45 lakh, with a dominance of 38.71 percent, which is an increase of 0.31 percent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.

In other news, Brazilian crypto advocates are urging lawmakers to give final approval on a bill aimed at boosting oversight of the sector, after the collapse of FTX – once an industry darling – raised fresh concern about unregulated digital currencies.

Roberto Dagnoni, a top executive at SoftBank-backed exchange Mercado Bitcoin, said the law had been "kind of dormant" during the election period but now needed to be a priority. Read more here.

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H Bitcoin 14,45,847 1.38% Ethereum 1,06,389.4 0.29% Tether 86.17 -0.16% Cardano 28.4000 -3.71% Binance Coin 23,499.99 -0.08% XRP 32.5000 -0.61% Polkadot 495.22 -0.15% Dogecoin 7.3058 -1.4%