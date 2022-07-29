English
    Top Cryptocurrency Prices July 29: Bitcoin in green, Ethereum biggest gainer

    Bitcoin's price hovered around 19 lakh. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.61 percent, an increase of 0.03 percent over the previous day.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 29, 2022 / 08:17 AM IST
    Representative image

    Major cryptocurrencies traded in the green early on July 29. The global crypto market-cap is $1.09 trillion, a 4.31 percent increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $105.59 billion, which is a 24.31 percent increase over the previous day.

    The total volume in DeFi is currently $10.56 billion10.00 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $97.03 billion, which is 91.89 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    In other news, in the otherwise male-dominated world of finance, cryptocurrency exchanges saw a sharp rise in the number of women investors over the year, indicating that young women investors are now increasingly shifting from gold to digital assets. Experts believe that not only investors, but even women entrepreneurs are coming to the fore in the crypto industry , given that it is not weighed down by inequalities.

    According to data shared by crypto exchange CoinSwitch, there was a spike of 500% between January 2021 and January 2022 in the total number of women registered in the user base. Read more here.

    As of 7:32 am on July 29, these are the prices of largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H %
    Bitcoin19,07,3673.23%
    Ethereum1,38,2005.73%
    Tether81.30-1.4%
    Cardano41.60002.7%
    Binance Coin22,4573.11%
    XRP28.90002.48%
    Polkadot631.010.96%
    Dogecoin5.68963.82%

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #bitcoin #Bitcoin Price Today #crypto prices today #cryptocurrency #Ethereum
    first published: Jul 29, 2022 08:17 am
