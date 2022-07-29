Top Cryptocurrency Prices July 29: Bitcoin in green, Ethereum biggest gainer

Representative image

Major cryptocurrencies traded in the green early on July 29. The global crypto market-cap is $1.09 trillion, a 4.31 percent increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $105.59 billion, which is a 24.31 percent increase over the previous day.

The total volume in DeFi is currently $10.56 billion, 10.00 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $97.03 billion, which is 91.89 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Bitcoin's price hovered around 19 lakh. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.61 per cent, an increase of 0.03 per cent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

In other news, in the otherwise male-dominated world of finance, cryptocurrency exchanges saw a sharp rise in the number of women investors over the year, indicating that young women investors are now increasingly shifting from gold to digital assets. Experts believe that not only investors, but even women entrepreneurs are coming to the fore in the crypto industry , given that it is not weighed down by inequalities.

According to data shared by crypto exchange CoinSwitch, there was a spike of 500% between January 2021 and January 2022 in the total number of women registered in the user base. Read more here.

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 19,07,367 3.23% Ethereum 1,38,200 5.73% Tether 81.30 -1.4% Cardano 41.6000 2.7% Binance Coin 22,457 3.11% XRP 28.9000 2.48% Polkadot 631.01 0.96% Dogecoin 5.6896 3.82%

