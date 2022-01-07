Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in NFTs, bitcoins, crypto rules and more

Regulatory Central

Crypto-Related Crime Hit Record $14B in 2021—But Shrank by Volume: Chainalysis





Crime involving cryptocurrencies surged to a new high of $14 billion in 2021, according to blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis in its annual Crypto Crime report released on Thursday. This is an increase of 79 percent in value from the $7.8 billion figure from 2020. But this activity represented just 0.15% of the total of $15.8 trillion in crypto transaction volumes recorded over the course of the year—the lowest percentage ever. Read more here.