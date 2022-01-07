MARKET NEWS

English
Last Updated : January 07, 2022 / 09:32 AM IST

Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in NFTs, bitcoins, crypto rules and more

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether to help you jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Cryptocurrency Prices Today on January 7: Tepid markets as Bitcoin, Ethereum fall


    Bitcoin dipped 1.13 percent to trade at Rs 34,53,914 while Ethereum tumbled 3.67 percent to Rs 2,72,036. Cardano rose 2.78 percent to Rs 101.59 and Avalanche tumbled 2.64 percent to Rs 7,482.39. Polkadot fell 0.09 percent to Rs 2,113.47  and Litecoin rose 1.12 percent at Rs 10,922.3 over the last 24 hours. Tether rose 0.25 percent to trade at Rs 80.19. Read more here.

  • Regulatory Central

    Crypto-Related Crime Hit Record $14B in 2021—But Shrank by Volume: Chainalysis


    Crime involving cryptocurrencies surged to a new high of $14 billion in 2021, according to blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis in its annual Crypto Crime report released on Thursday. This is an increase of 79 percent in value from the $7.8 billion figure from 2020. But this activity represented just 0.15% of the total of $15.8 trillion in crypto transaction volumes recorded over the course of the year—the lowest percentage ever. Read more here.

  • International Buzz

    Ethereum Devs Dismiss JPMorgan Warning About End of DeFi Dominance


    Investment bank JPMorgan says that the delay of sharding may make it difficult for Ethereum to compete with rival chains for DeFi market share in the future. However, Ethereum devs and contributors say their focus on security gives the network a solid foundation upon which to grow. Read more here.

  • NFT Mania

    Castlevania’s Konami Is Latest Video Game Giant to Jump Into Ethereum NFTs

    Japanese publisher Konami will release a series of Ethereum NFTs based on its classic Castlevania series, marking the 35th anniversary of the storied video game franchise. Konami will release 14 single-edition NFTs inspired by the game franchise, with some featuring classic gameplay footage and music, and others based on familiar franchise artwork. Read more here

