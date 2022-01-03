Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in NFTs, bitcoins, crypto rules and more

Market Buzz

Cryptocurrency Prices Today on January 3: Bitcoin falls, Ethereum and Cardano rise marginally



Bitcoin dipped 0.45 percent to trade at Rs 37,34,460 while Ethereum rose 1.19 percent to Rs 3,01,747.2. Cardano rose 0.16 percent to Rs 107.91 and Avalanche tumbled 2.22 percent to Rs 8,930. Polkadot rose 4.54 percent to Rs 2,336.41 and Litecoin fell 0.2 percent at Rs 11,900.71 over the last 24 hours. Tether rose 0.13 percent to trade at Rs 79.52.Read more here.

