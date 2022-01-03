MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Last Updated : January 03, 2022 / 09:14 AM IST

Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in NFTs, bitcoins, crypto rules and more

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether to help you jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Cryptocurrency Prices Today on January 3: Bitcoin falls, Ethereum and Cardano rise marginally


    Bitcoin dipped 0.45 percent to trade at Rs 37,34,460 while Ethereum rose 1.19 percent to Rs 3,01,747.2. Cardano rose 0.16 percent to Rs 107.91 and Avalanche tumbled 2.22 percent to Rs 8,930. Polkadot rose 4.54 percent to Rs 2,336.41 and Litecoin fell 0.2 percent at Rs 11,900.71 over the last 24 hours. Tether rose 0.13 percent to trade at Rs 79.52.Read more here.

  • National Buzz

    Crypto exchanges bet on NFTs amid regulatory concerns


    Indian cryptocurrency exchanges seem to have taken a shine to non-fungible tokens (NFTs). At least half a dozen crypto platforms are foraying into the NFT space. Cryptocurrency exchanges that offer NFTs have grown 40-50% month on month, albeit on a smaller basis. Read more here.

  • International Buzz

    Grayscale Holds $43B in Crypto Assets Under Management, Down From $60.9B in Early November


    Grayscale Investments currently has $43.6 billion in crypto assets under management (AUM), a more than 28% decline from the $61 billion the digital asset manager held in early November. Read more here.

  • NFT Mania

    Vitalik Buterin Admits: I completely Missed NFTs Despite Predicting DeFi

    Citing Ethereum’s whitepaper, Vitalik Buterin noted that he predicted Decentralised Finance (DeFi) among other decentralised applications, but he completely missed NFTs.. Read more here 

tags #bitcoin #Crypto #cryptocurrency #MC essentials

Must Listen

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.