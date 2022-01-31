Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in NFTs, Bitcoin, crypto rules and more

International Buzz

Thai cafe serves up crypto advice with coffee and cake



A cafe in northeast Thailand has become home to cryptocurrency traders, adding banks of screens showing the latest market moves and dishing out investment advice alongside coffee and cake. The cafe, which has been around since 2013, got its crypto makeover in 2020. Since then, according to staff, its customers have doubled. Manager Oakkharawat Yongsakuljinda said the cafe provides alternative investment opportunities for people in the surrounding Nakhon Ratchasima province. It also offers free investment consulting and is planning on starting its own cryptocurrency coin. Read more here.

