    Last Updated : January 31, 2022 / 09:09 AM IST

    Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in NFTs, Bitcoin, crypto rules and more

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether to help you jump-start the day

    Moneycontrol News

      Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum dip marginally; Tether rises


      Bitcoin dipped 2.12 percent to trade at Rs 29,84,544 while Ethereum decreased 2.04 percent to Rs 2,02,773.1. Cardano dipped 3.26 percent to Rs 82.50 and Avalanche tumbled 6.3 percent to Rs 5,292.1. Polkadot fell 4.89 percent to Rs 1,416.99 and Litecoin tumbled 3.27 percent to Rs 8,510.46 over the last 24 hours. Tether increased 0.61 percent to Rs 80.73. Memecoin SHIB dipped 4.5 percent while Dogecoin fell 2.9 percent to trade at Rs 11.09. Terra (LUNA) dipped by 9.17 percent to Rs 3,625.2. Read more here.

      Thai cafe serves up crypto advice with coffee and cake


      A cafe in northeast Thailand has become home to cryptocurrency traders, adding banks of screens showing the latest market moves and dishing out investment advice alongside coffee and cake. The cafe, which has been around since 2013, got its crypto makeover in 2020. Since then, according to staff, its customers have doubled. Manager Oakkharawat Yongsakuljinda said the cafe provides alternative investment opportunities for people in the surrounding Nakhon Ratchasima province. It also offers free investment consulting and is planning on starting its own cryptocurrency coin. Read more here.

      Hackers steal $80 mn in crypto, platform begs them to return funds


      Hackers have stolen cryptocurrency worth $80 million from Qubit Finance, a decentralised finance (DeFi) platform, and the company is now asking hackers to return the stolen cryptocurrency. The value of cryptocurrency stolen makes this the largest hack of 2022 to date. Qubit Finance acknowledged the hack and said in a tweet on Friday that the hackers minted unlimited Xplosive Ethereum to borrow on Binance Smart Chain. Read here.

      Binance Restricts Nigerian Crypto Accounts on Security Concern


      Binance Holdings Ltd, one of the world’s biggest crypto exchanges, said it restricted the personal accounts of some Nigerian users to comply with anti-money laundering regulations and ensure the security of the platform for traders. As many as 281 Nigerian accounts have been affected by these personal account restrictions, with approximately 38% of these cases restricted at the request of international law enforcement, a statement by the company said. Read more here.

