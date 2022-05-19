Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in NFTs, bitcoin, crypto rules and more

Market Buzz Cryptocurrency Prices Today May 19: Bitcoin drops, Ether slumps over 4%; Polkadot biggest drag

The global crypto market cap dropped 4.95 percent to $1.24 trillion over the last day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours rose 5.35 percent to $81.69 billion. The total volume in DeFi stood at $7.38 billion, 9.03 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin traded at Rs 24.92 lakh. The dominance of the world's largest cryptocurrency increased marginally by 0.57 percent to 44.78 percent over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Ethereum Nears Major Upgrade as Testnet Set to Undergo Merge in June

Ethereum developers have reached another milestone on their way to the long-awaited ETH 2.0 network upgrade—the Ropsten public testnet will undergo an upgrade to proof-of-stake consensus on June 8. The configuration code for upgrading the testnet appeared in a pull request from Ethereum DevOps engineer Parathi Jayanathi in the eth-clients GitHub repository on Monday. Last month, the developers working on The Merge, an upgrade to the Ethereum network to switch it from a proof-of-work to proof-of-stake consensus model, began testing how the switch would work on a shadow fork.

NFT Buzz: How to buy virtual real estate in the Metaverse

The idea of investing in a piece of land owned virtually would have sounded weird a couple of years ago. Today, virtual real estate sells for hundreds of thousands of rupees of cold, hard cash (though converted into cryptocurrency). As the metaverse looms upon us, investors and crypto enthusiasts are going all in, and buying virtual property is the next big thing after digital artwork.