Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in NFTs, bitcoin, crypto rules and more

Cryptocurrency Prices Today May 19: Bitcoin drops, Ether slumps over 4%; Polkadot biggest drag

The global crypto market cap dropped 4.95 percent to $1.24 trillion over the last day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours rose 5.35 percent to $81.69 billion. The total volume in DeFi stood at $7.38 billion, 9.03 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin traded at Rs 24.92 lakh. The dominance of the world's largest cryptocurrency increased marginally by 0.57 percent to 44.78 percent over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.