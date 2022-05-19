English
    Last Updated : May 19, 2022 / 10:51 AM IST

    Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in NFTs, bitcoin, crypto rules and more

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and NFTs to help you jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Cryptocurrency Prices Today May 19: Bitcoin drops, Ether slumps over 4%; Polkadot biggest drag

    • NFT Buzz

      How to buy virtual real estate in the Metaverse

      The idea of investing in a piece of land owned virtually would have sounded weird a couple of years ago. Today, virtual real estate sells for hundreds of thousands of rupees of cold, hard cash (though converted into cryptocurrency). As the metaverse looms upon us, investors and crypto enthusiasts are going all in, and buying virtual property is the next big thing after digital artwork. Read more here.

