Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in NFTs, bitcoin, crypto rules and more

Market Buzz Cryptocurrency Prices Today on May 17: Bitcoin, Ether drop over 2%; Cardano biggest laggard

The global crypto market cap dropped a 1.79 percent to $1.28 trillion over the last day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours jumped 14.33 percent to $87.72 billion. The total volume in DeFi stood at $9.17 billion, 10.46 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin traded at Rs 24.38. lakh. The dominance of the world's largest cryptocurrency increased marginally by 0.02 percent to 44.38 percent over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

FTX chief Sam Bankman-Fried says Bitcoin has no future as a payments network

Cryptocurrency exchange FTX's founder has said that Bitcoin has no future as a payments network and criticized the digital currency for its inefficiency and high environmental costs, the Financial Times reported on Monday. "The Bitcoin network is not a payments network and it is not a scaling network," the report quoted FTX founder and Chief Executive Officer Sam Bankman-Fried as saying. Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, touched its lowest since December 2020 last week after the collapse of TerraUSD, a so-called stablecoin.

Bitcoin back below $30,000; European regulators renew crypto warnings

Cryptocurrencies resumed their slide on Monday, giving up the gains they had eked out over the weekend, as regulators continued to circle. European officials reiterated warnings of risks posed by cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin fell 5% to around $29,700 on Monday in Asian trade, sliding alongside stocks because of worries about high inflation and rising interest rates. The world's largest cryptocurrency has lost around one-fifth of its value so far this month, as the spectacular collapse of TerraUSD, a so-called stablecoin, has roiled crypto markets already falling amid the broad selling of risky investments.

Metaverse: Limitless potential over the next decade

Born out of science fiction, having been coined by the writer Neal Stephenson in his 1992 novel Snow Crash, the Metaverse is being brought to life faster than we could have imagined. Referring to a virtual-reality space that is compellingly more immersive than physical reality, the Metaverse is where humans will increasingly interact with each other.