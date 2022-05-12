Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in NFTs, bitcoin, crypto rules and more

Market Buzz Cryptocurrency Prices Today on May 12: Bitcoin falls to 16-month low, Cardano biggest loser

The global crypto market-cap now stands at $1.23 trillion, a 13.2 percent decrease over the previous day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $218.94 billion, which makes a 42.50 percent increase. The total volume in DeFi is currently $26.95 billion, 12.31 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently Rs 23.80 lakh, with a dominance of 44.36 percent. This was a 2.46 percent increase over the day, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

MicroStrategy Inc. co-founder Michael Saylor, a symbol of hubris during the dotcom boom who has since gone full Bitcoin, describes the cryptocurrency thus: “A swarm of cyber hornets serving the goddess of wisdom, feeding on the fire of truth, exponentially growing ever smarter, faster and stronger behind a wall of encrypted energy.” Bitcoin’s 50 percent slide in six months highlights its flaws in times of stress: It’s an energy suck at a time when power prices are surging and offers no dividend against a backdrop of rising interest rates; it’s also attracting increased regulatory scrutiny. Read more here.

Policy Central Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath has a warning for Indian crypto investors

Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath has sounded the alarm for Indian cryptocurrency investors as new risk factor disclosure by Coinbase stirred panic amongst all crypto stakeholders."Coinbase latest filing: Customer assets could be at risk in case of bankruptcy," Kamath tweeted on May 11, adding that the Indian crypto investors on exchanges also need to be aware of this risk." Unlike the stock market where stocks are held in a demat with a depository & have no broker risk, crypto with exchanges carry a risk," he said. Read more Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath has sounded the alarm for Indian cryptocurrency investors as new risk factor disclosure by Coinbase stirred panic amongst all crypto stakeholders."Coinbase latest filing: Customer assets could be at risk in case of bankruptcy," Kamath tweeted on May 11, adding that the Indian crypto investors on exchanges also need to be aware of this risk." Unlike the stock market where stocks are held in a demat with a depository & have no broker risk, crypto with exchanges carry a risk," he said. Read more here