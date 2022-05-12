 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol News
May 12, 2022 / 10:47 AM IST

Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in NFTs, bitcoin, crypto rules and more

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and NFTs to help you jump-start the day.

By Moneycontrol News

Market Buzz
Cryptocurrency Prices Today on May 12: Bitcoin falls to 16-month low, Cardano biggest loser

The global crypto market-cap now stands at $1.23 trillion, a 13.2 percent decrease over the previous day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $218.94 billion, which makes a 42.50 percent increase. The total volume in DeFi is currently $26.95 billion, 12.31 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently Rs 23.80 lakh, with a dominance of 44.36 percent. This was a 2.46 percent increase over the day, according to data from CoinMarketCap. Read More Here.[/body

Bitcoin Centre
Bitcoin Price: What the crypto crash means for investors
[body]
MicroStrategy Inc. co-founder Michael Saylor, a symbol of hubris during the dotcom boom who has since gone full Bitcoin, describes the cryptocurrency thus: “A swarm of cyber hornets serving the goddess of wisdom, feeding on the fire of truth, exponentially growing ever smarter, faster and stronger behind a wall of encrypted energy.” Bitcoin’s 50 percent slide in six months highlights its flaws in times of stress: It’s an energy suck at a time when power prices are surging and offers no dividend against a backdrop of rising interest rates; it’s also attracting increased regulatory scrutiny. Read more here.

Policy Central
Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath has a warning for Indian crypto investors

Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath has sounded the alarm for Indian cryptocurrency investors as new risk factor disclosure by Coinbase stirred panic amongst all crypto stakeholders."Coinbase latest filing: Customer assets could be at risk in case of bankruptcy," Kamath tweeted on May 11, adding that the Indian crypto investors on exchanges also need to be aware of this risk." Unlike the stock market where stocks are held in a demat with a depository & have no broker risk, crypto with exchanges carry a risk," he said. Read more here.

NFT Buzz
Ethereum NFT Prices Bounce Back After Crypto Crash—But Azuki Keeps Tanking

Many of the most valuable and in-demand NFT collections saw rapidly declining price points yesterday as the fear and uncertainty surrounding the cryptocurrency market crash appeared to pour into the tokenized collectibles space as well. However, many of those NFT projects have regained significant value, with one very clear exception: Azuki, an Ethereum profile picture collection that has been dogged by controversy over the past day. Read more here.

