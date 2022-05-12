Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in NFTs, bitcoin, crypto rules and more

The global crypto market-cap now stands at $1.23 trillion, a 13.2 percent decrease over the previous day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $218.94 billion, which makes a 42.50 percent increase. The total volume in DeFi is currently $26.95 billion, 12.31 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently Rs 23.80 lakh, with a dominance of 44.36 percent. This was a 2.46 percent increase over the day, according to data from CoinMarketCap. Read More Here.[/body
MicroStrategy Inc. co-founder Michael Saylor, a symbol of hubris during the dotcom boom who has since gone full Bitcoin, describes the cryptocurrency thus: “A swarm of cyber hornets serving the goddess of wisdom, feeding on the fire of truth, exponentially growing ever smarter, faster and stronger behind a wall of encrypted energy.” Bitcoin’s 50 percent slide in six months highlights its flaws in times of stress: It’s an energy suck at a time when power prices are surging and offers no dividend against a backdrop of rising interest rates; it’s also attracting increased regulatory scrutiny. Read more here.