English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Dell Technologies & Moneycontrol are guiding small businesses through digital transformation and towards growth. Block your calendar on 12-May at 4pm.Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

    Last Updated : May 12, 2022 / 10:47 AM IST

    Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in NFTs, bitcoin, crypto rules and more

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and NFTs to help you jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Cryptocurrency Prices Today on May 12: Bitcoin falls to 16-month low, Cardano biggest loser

    • Bitcoin Centre

      Bitcoin Price: What the crypto crash means for investors

    • Policy Central

      Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath has a warning for Indian crypto investors


      Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath has sounded the alarm for Indian cryptocurrency investors as new risk factor disclosure by Coinbase stirred panic amongst all crypto stakeholders."Coinbase latest filing: Customer assets could be at risk in case of bankruptcy," Kamath tweeted on May 11, adding that the Indian crypto investors on exchanges also need to be aware of this risk." Unlike the stock market where stocks are held in a demat with a depository & have no broker risk, crypto with exchanges carry a risk," he said. Read more here.

    • NFT Buzz

      Ethereum NFT Prices Bounce Back After Crypto Crash—But Azuki Keeps Tanking

      Many of the most valuable and in-demand NFT collections saw rapidly declining price points yesterday as the fear and uncertainty surrounding the cryptocurrency market crash appeared to pour into the tokenized collectibles space as well. However, many of those NFT projects have regained significant value, with one very clear exception: Azuki, an Ethereum profile picture collection that has been dogged by controversy over the past day. Read more here.

    tags #Bitcoin prices #Crypto crash #crypto prices #Cryptocurrency prices #MC essentials

    Must Listen

    Simply Save Podcast | “Women have an eye for detail, are loaded with EQ, which is a deadly combination.”

    Simply Save Podcast | “Women have an eye for detail, are loaded with EQ, which is a deadly combination.”

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.