Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in NFTs, bitcoin, crypto rules and more

Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath has a warning for Indian crypto investors





Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath has sounded the alarm for Indian cryptocurrency investors as new risk factor disclosure by Coinbase stirred panic amongst all crypto stakeholders."Coinbase latest filing: Customer assets could be at risk in case of bankruptcy," Kamath tweeted on May 11, adding that the Indian crypto investors on exchanges also need to be aware of this risk." Unlike the stock market where stocks are held in a demat with a depository & have no broker risk, crypto with exchanges carry a risk," he said. Read more here.