Last Updated : May 12, 2022 / 10:47 AM IST
Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in NFTs, bitcoin, crypto rules and more
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and NFTs to help you jump-start the day.
Market Buzz
Cryptocurrency Prices Today on May 12: Bitcoin falls to 16-month low, Cardano biggest loser
Bitcoin Centre
Bitcoin Price: What the crypto crash means for investors
Policy Central
Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath has a warning for Indian crypto investors
Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath has sounded the alarm for Indian cryptocurrency investors as new risk factor disclosure by Coinbase stirred panic amongst all crypto stakeholders."Coinbase latest filing: Customer assets could be at risk in case of bankruptcy," Kamath tweeted on May 11, adding that the Indian crypto investors on exchanges also need to be aware of this risk." Unlike the stock market where stocks are held in a demat with a depository & have no broker risk, crypto with exchanges carry a risk," he said. Read more here.
NFT Buzz
Ethereum NFT Prices Bounce Back After Crypto Crash—But Azuki Keeps Tanking
Many of the most valuable and in-demand NFT collections saw rapidly declining price points yesterday as the fear and uncertainty surrounding the cryptocurrency market crash appeared to pour into the tokenized collectibles space as well. However, many of those NFT projects have regained significant value, with one very clear exception: Azuki, an Ethereum profile picture collection that has been dogged by controversy over the past day. Read more here.