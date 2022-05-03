 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol News
May 03, 2022 / 09:55 AM IST

Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in NFTs, bitcoin, crypto rules and more

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and NFTs to help you jump-start the day.

By Moneycontrol News

Market Buzz
Cryptocurrency Prices Today on May 3: Bitcoin, Ether decline; Polkadot biggest loser

The global crypto market cap is $1.74 trillion, a 0.14 percent increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $85.32 billion, which makes a 6.39 percent increase. The total volume in DeFi is currently $9.08 billion, 10.64 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently $38,418.03, with a dominance of 42.14 percent. This is a 0.05 percent decrease over the past day, as per data from CoinMarketCap. Read More Here.[/body

Policy Central
Cybersecurity a crucial component of blockchain ecosystem: CEO of QuillAudits
[body]
Cybercrime is the greatest threat to enterprises, and blockchain technology could go a long way in fighting it. Most data breaches in 2020 were caused due to human errors, of which 45 percent involved hacking, 22 percent featured phishing, and 17 percent involved malware. The inherently decentralised nature of blockchain technology has several applications, of which cybersecurity should be explored. Data on blockchain cannot be tampered with, as network nodes automatically cross-reference each other and pinpoint the node with misrepresented information. Blockchain technology provides the highest standards of data transparency and integrity. As blockchain technology automates data storage, it eliminates the leading cause of data breaches — human error. Read more here.

Crypto News
Won't buy all bitcoin in the world even for $25, says Warren Buffett

Despite the steady rise in prices of bitcoin and its growing acceptability among some of the traditional investment circles, Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett claims that he would "not spend $25" even if he was offered all the bitcoin in the world. Buffett, who has been unsparing in his criticism of cryptocurrencies, made the fierce remarks against bitcoin on April 30, during the annual shareholders' meeting of Berkshire. According to Buffett, he does not believe in investing in bitcoin as "it does not produce anything". An asset, he added, has a real value only if it can "deliver something to somebody".  Read more here.

NFT Buzz
NFTs Are Dead? OpenSea Just Set a New Daily Trading Record of $476M in Ethereum

This weekend’s launch of deeds for virtual land plots on Otherside—a metaverse game from the creators of the Bored Ape Yacht Club—generated hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of NFT sales and played havoc with the Ethereum network. It has also since prompted a new daily record for OpenSea, the top NFT marketplace. OpenSea registered more than $476 million worth of Ethereum NFT trades on Sunday, May 1, following the late Saturday launch of the Otherside project. That’s according to figures culled from public Ethereum blockchain data by analytics platform Dune. The previous single-day record for OpenSea was nearly $323 million, set on August 29, 2021. Otherside’s NFT virtual land plots, called Otherdeeds, have dominated NFT trading since the launch. According to CryptoSlam, the project has generated nearly $559 million worth of secondary market sales since Saturday evening. Read more here.

