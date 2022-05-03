Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in NFTs, bitcoin, crypto rules and more

The global crypto market cap is $1.74 trillion, a 0.14 percent increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $85.32 billion, which makes a 6.39 percent increase. The total volume in DeFi is currently $9.08 billion, 10.64 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently $38,418.03, with a dominance of 42.14 percent. This is a 0.05 percent decrease over the past day, as per data from CoinMarketCap. Read More Here.[/body
Cybercrime is the greatest threat to enterprises, and blockchain technology could go a long way in fighting it. Most data breaches in 2020 were caused due to human errors, of which 45 percent involved hacking, 22 percent featured phishing, and 17 percent involved malware. The inherently decentralised nature of blockchain technology has several applications, of which cybersecurity should be explored. Data on blockchain cannot be tampered with, as network nodes automatically cross-reference each other and pinpoint the node with misrepresented information. Blockchain technology provides the highest standards of data transparency and integrity. As blockchain technology automates data storage, it eliminates the leading cause of data breaches — human error. Read more here.