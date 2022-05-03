Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in NFTs, bitcoin, crypto rules and more

Crypto News

Won't buy all bitcoin in the world even for $25, says Warren Buffett





Despite the steady rise in prices of bitcoin and its growing acceptability among some of the traditional investment circles, Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett claims that he would "not spend $25" even if he was offered all the bitcoin in the world. Buffett, who has been unsparing in his criticism of cryptocurrencies, made the fierce remarks against bitcoin on April 30, during the annual shareholders' meeting of Berkshire. According to Buffett, he does not believe in investing in bitcoin as "it does not produce anything". An asset, he added, has a real value only if it can "deliver something to somebody". Read more here.