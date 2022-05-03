English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

    Last Updated : May 03, 2022 / 09:55 AM IST

    Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in NFTs, bitcoin, crypto rules and more

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and NFTs to help you jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Cryptocurrency Prices Today on May 3: Bitcoin, Ether decline; Polkadot biggest loser

    • Policy Central

      Cybersecurity a crucial component of blockchain ecosystem: CEO of QuillAudits

    • Crypto News

      Won't buy all bitcoin in the world even for $25, says Warren Buffett


      Despite the steady rise in prices of bitcoin and its growing acceptability among some of the traditional investment circles, Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett claims that he would "not spend $25" even if he was offered all the bitcoin in the world. Buffett, who has been unsparing in his criticism of cryptocurrencies, made the fierce remarks against bitcoin on April 30, during the annual shareholders' meeting of Berkshire. According to Buffett, he does not believe in investing in bitcoin as "it does not produce anything". An asset, he added, has a real value only if it can "deliver something to somebody".  Read more here.

    • NFT Buzz

      NFTs Are Dead? OpenSea Just Set a New Daily Trading Record of $476M in Ethereum

      This weekend’s launch of deeds for virtual land plots on Otherside—a metaverse game from the creators of the Bored Ape Yacht Club—generated hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of NFT sales and played havoc with the Ethereum network. It has also since prompted a new daily record for OpenSea, the top NFT marketplace. OpenSea registered more than $476 million worth of Ethereum NFT trades on Sunday, May 1, following the late Saturday launch of the Otherside project. That’s according to figures culled from public Ethereum blockchain data by analytics platform Dune. The previous single-day record for OpenSea was nearly $323 million, set on August 29, 2021. Otherside’s NFT virtual land plots, called Otherdeeds, have dominated NFT trading since the launch. According to CryptoSlam, the project has generated nearly $559 million worth of secondary market sales since Saturday evening. Read more here.

    tags #Berkshire Hathaway #bitcoin #Cryptocurrency prices #MC essentials #NFTs #Warren Buffet

    Must Listen

    The Moneycontrol Real Estate show | Plan for a senior living asset at least 5-10 years before retirement

    The Moneycontrol Real Estate show | Plan for a senior living asset at least 5-10 years before retirement

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.