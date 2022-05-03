Last Updated : May 03, 2022 / 09:55 AM IST
Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in NFTs, bitcoin, crypto rules and more
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and NFTs to help you jump-start the day.
Market Buzz
Policy Central
Crypto News
Won't buy all bitcoin in the world even for $25, says Warren Buffett
Despite the steady rise in prices of bitcoin and its growing acceptability among some of the traditional investment circles, Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett claims that he would "not spend $25" even if he was offered all the bitcoin in the world. Buffett, who has been unsparing in his criticism of cryptocurrencies, made the fierce remarks against bitcoin on April 30, during the annual shareholders' meeting of Berkshire. According to Buffett, he does not believe in investing in bitcoin as "it does not produce anything". An asset, he added, has a real value only if it can "deliver something to somebody". Read more here.
NFT Buzz
NFTs Are Dead? OpenSea Just Set a New Daily Trading Record of $476M in Ethereum
This weekend’s launch of deeds for virtual land plots on Otherside—a metaverse game from the creators of the Bored Ape Yacht Club—generated hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of NFT sales and played havoc with the Ethereum network. It has also since prompted a new daily record for OpenSea, the top NFT marketplace. OpenSea registered more than $476 million worth of Ethereum NFT trades on Sunday, May 1, following the late Saturday launch of the Otherside project. That’s according to figures culled from public Ethereum blockchain data by analytics platform Dune. The previous single-day record for OpenSea was nearly $323 million, set on August 29, 2021. Otherside’s NFT virtual land plots, called Otherdeeds, have dominated NFT trading since the launch. According to CryptoSlam, the project has generated nearly $559 million worth of secondary market sales since Saturday evening. Read more here.