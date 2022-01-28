Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in NFTs, Bitcoin, crypto rules and more

International Buzz

Diem Selling Assets to Silvergate for $200 million, Ending Facebook’s Stablecoin Project: Report



Following the report that the Diem Association was looking to sell off its assets and intellectual property, The Wall Street Journal reported that Silvergate Capital will buy its assets for about $200 million.

According to the Journal report, which cites an unnamed person familiar with the situation, the Diem Association will "wind down" its plans to launch a stablecoin following the sale to the crypto-focused, California-based bank. Silvergate was previously announced as an issuer of the stablecoin, but the plan never came to fruition. Facebook originally launched the stablecoin project as Libra in 2019 Read more here.

