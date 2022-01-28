MARKET NEWS

    Last Updated : January 28, 2022 / 09:56 AM IST

    Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in NFTs, Bitcoin, crypto rules and more

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether to help you jump-start the day

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Markets recover slightly to trade in green as Bitcoin, Ethereum rise


      Bitcoin rose 3.07 percent to trade at Rs 29,81,727, while Ethereum increased 1.54 percent to Rs 1,94,250.Cardano rose 1.99 percent to Rs 84.11 and Avalanche rose 2.44 percent to Rs 5,161.96. Polkadot rose 3.68 percent to Rs 1,452.63 and Litecoin rose 2.17 percent to Rs 8,570.16 over the last 24 hours. Tether rose 0.27 percent to Rs 80.99. Memecoin SHIB increased 4.37 percent while Dogecoin rose 1.78 percent to trade at Rs 11.38. Terra (LUNA) fell 4.3 percent to Rs 4,320. Read more here.

    • International Buzz

      Diem Selling Assets to Silvergate for $200 million, Ending Facebook’s Stablecoin Project: Report


      Following the report that the Diem Association was looking to sell off its assets and intellectual property, The Wall Street Journal reported that Silvergate Capital will buy its assets for about $200 million.
      According to the Journal report, which cites an unnamed person familiar with the situation, the Diem Association will "wind down" its plans to launch a stablecoin following the sale to the crypto-focused, California-based bank. Silvergate was previously announced as an issuer of the stablecoin, but the plan never came to fruition. Facebook originally launched the stablecoin project as Libra in 2019 Read more here.

    • Metaverse Buzz

      Warner Music Plots Metaverse Concerts in Ethereum Game The Sandbox


      Warner Music Group (WMG) is planning a future of virtual concerts within the metaverse, announcing today that it has partnered with the upcoming Ethereum game The Sandbox to open a music-themed area within the shared online game world. The major record label will use its virtual LAND plots in the game to create a space that serves as both a music-centric amusement park and a venue for concerts by its artists. It's the first such label to secure a location in a metaverse game. The label has very prominent names on board like Atlantic, Elektra, Warner Records, and Parlophone, including the likes of Ed Sheeran, Lizzo, Meek Mill, Weezer, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers. Read here.

    • Regulatory Central

      Crypto Tax Software Firm CoinTracker Raises $100M to Help Traders Prep for IRS


      CoinTracker is crypto tax software, with a valuation of $1.3 billion. It's using its $100 million in funding to "scale up the product and company". A software designed to make it easier for crypto users to track their tax liabilities and report earnings and losses to the IRS, their value proposition lies in not just keeping a score of gains and losses, but also optimising tax strategies to save users money. Read more here.

