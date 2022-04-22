Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in NFTs, bitcoin, crypto rules and more

Market Buzz Cryptocurrency Prices Today on April 22: Bitcoin, Ether, Dogecoin fall; Polkadot biggest loser

The global crypto market cap stands at $1.18 trillion, a decrease of 2.62 percent increase over the previous day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $106.92 billion, a 17.21 percent increase. Bitcoin's price is currently $40,573.41. The world's biggest cryptocurrency's dominance is 41.09 percent - a decrease of 0.03 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Policy Central Digital cash does not a digital nation make

Between the pandemic, the crude price super-spike and Vladimir Putin, the 2022-23 Budget has pretty much been consigned to the archives already. But at the time that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman revealed her blueprint for not just the coming year but the next quarter of a century, which she dubbed as the "amrit kaal" – from India at 75 to India at 100, it was seen in some quarters as laying out the road map for India's digital future. While the government has been laser focused on the overall Ease of Doing Business rankings, digital business has received only policy attention of the unwelcome kind.

Bitcoin Centre Bitcoin firm Crusoe Energy raises $505 million to grow flare-gas mining business

Don't waste energy. That's the idea behind Crusoe Energy Systems, which converts natural gas that would otherwise go to waste into power for Bitcoin mining. The US firm announced it has raised $350 million in a Series C round led by G2 Venture Partners. The round also brought back investors from previous rounds—among them, Polychain Capital, Bain Capital Ventures, and Winklevoss Capital. In addition to the Series C equity Crusoe has raised, it's secured up to $155 million in credit from SVB Capital, Sparkfund, and Generate Capital, giving it a total of $505 million to play with.