Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in NFTs, Bitcoin, crypto rules and more

Market Buzz Cryptocurrency Prices Today on April 17: Bitcoin, Dogecoin fall as Ethereum inches higher

The global crypto market cap stood at $1.87 trillion, down 0.69 percent over Saturday. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours reached $49.62 billion, which makes a 19.67 percent decrease. Bitcoin's price is currently $40,217.74. The world's biggest cryptocurrency's dominance is currently 40.81 percent, a decrease of 0.07 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap data. Read more

The global crypto market cap stood at $1.87 trillion, down 0.69 percent over Saturday. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours reached $49.62 billion, which makes a 19.67 percent decrease. Bitcoin's price is currently $40,217.74. The world's biggest cryptocurrency's dominance is currently 40.81 percent, a decrease of 0.07 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap data. Read more here

Policy Central Crypto payments are frozen across India, hits trading

United Payments Interface (UPI)— said it was “not aware” of any crypto exchange using the network. Within three days of the event, Coinbase had halted rupee transfers to its trading app via UPI. The abrupt reversal left Coinbase customers without any way of funding their accounts with rupees, dealing a blow to its expansion plans in India. “We are committed to working with NPCI and other relevant authorities to ensure we are aligned with local expectations and industry norms,” a spokesperson for Coinbase said in a statement to Bloomberg on April 11, referring to the National Payments Corporation of India, which operates UPI. Read more United Payments Interface (UPI)— said it was “not aware” of any crypto exchange using the network. Within three days of the event, Coinbase had halted rupee transfers to its trading app via UPI. The abrupt reversal left Coinbase customers without any way of funding their accounts with rupees, dealing a blow to its expansion plans in India. “We are committed to working with NPCI and other relevant authorities to ensure we are aligned with local expectations and industry norms,” a spokesperson for Coinbase said in a statement to Bloomberg on April 11, referring to the National Payments Corporation of India, which operates UPI. Read more here