Last Updated : April 17, 2022 / 09:09 AM IST
Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in NFTs, Bitcoin, crypto rules and more
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and NFTs to help you jump-start the day
Market Buzz
Cryptocurrency Prices Today on April 17: Bitcoin, Dogecoin fall as Ethereum inches higher
The global crypto market cap stood at $1.87 trillion, down 0.69 percent over Saturday. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours reached $49.62 billion, which makes a 19.67 percent decrease. Bitcoin's price is currently $40,217.74. The world's biggest cryptocurrency's dominance is currently 40.81 percent, a decrease of 0.07 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap data. Read more here.
Policy Central
Crypto payments are frozen across India, hits trading
United Payments Interface (UPI)— said it was “not aware” of any crypto exchange using the network. Within three days of the event, Coinbase had halted rupee transfers to its trading app via UPI. The abrupt reversal left Coinbase customers without any way of funding their accounts with rupees, dealing a blow to its expansion plans in India. “We are committed to working with NPCI and other relevant authorities to ensure we are aligned with local expectations and industry norms,” a spokesperson for Coinbase said in a statement to Bloomberg on April 11, referring to the National Payments Corporation of India, which operates UPI. Read more here.
NFT Centre
NBA Teases Ethereum NFTs for Playoffs After Launching Discord Server
Earlier this week, the NBA officially launched a new Twitter feed called NBAxNFT, where the league plans on “showcasing all things intersecting basketball and Web3, including NFTs, gaming, and the metaverse.” As part of that initiative, the NBA has established a Discord server, which already has more than 30,000 members—and this afternoon, it announced plans to release Ethereum NFTs tied to the current season’s playoffs, which begin tomorrow. Read more here.