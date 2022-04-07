Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in NFTs, Bitcoin, crypto rules, and more

Market Buzz Cryptocurrency Prices Today on April 7: Bitcoin down, Dogecoin biggest loser

The global crypto market-cap is $1.98 trillion, a 5.04 percent decrease over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $120.40 billion, which makes a 9.15 percent increase. The total volume in DeFi is currently $15.22 billion, 12.64 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently Rs 34.43 lakh with a dominance of 41.42 percent. This is a 0.24 percent increase over the day, as per CoinMarketCap data. Read

The global crypto market-cap is $1.98 trillion, a 5.04 percent decrease over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $120.40 billion, which makes a 9.15 percent increase. The total volume in DeFi is currently $15.22 billion, 12.64 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently Rs 34.43 lakh with a dominance of 41.42 percent. This is a 0.24 percent increase over the day, as per CoinMarketCap data. Read here

Policy Central Meta Discussing Creating Tokens for Facebook's Metaverse

Although Meta (the parent company of Facebook) recently gave up on its plans to create the Diem stablecoin, it is reportedly still interested in creating tokens for use within the metaverse, the Financial Times reported. Meta is exploring a centralised in-app token similar to ROBUX for the game Roblox. In other words, this likely wouldn't be a cryptocurrency. According to FT, some Meta staffers are referring to the tokens as "Zuck Bucks." Read more

Although Meta (the parent company of Facebook) recently gave up on its plans to create the Diem stablecoin, it is reportedly still interested in creating tokens for use within the metaverse, the Financial Times reported. Meta is exploring a centralised in-app token similar to ROBUX for the game Roblox. In other words, this likely wouldn't be a cryptocurrency. According to FT, some Meta staffers are referring to the tokens as "Zuck Bucks." Read more here