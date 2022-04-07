Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in NFTs, Bitcoin, crypto rules, and more

Policy Central

Meta Discussing Creating Tokens for Facebook's Metaverse



Although Meta (the parent company of Facebook) recently gave up on its plans to create the Diem stablecoin, it is reportedly still interested in creating tokens for use within the metaverse, the Financial Times reported. Meta is exploring a centralised in-app token similar to ROBUX for the game Roblox. In other words, this likely wouldn't be a cryptocurrency. According to FT, some Meta staffers are referring to the tokens as "Zuck Bucks." Read more here.

