Last Updated : April 07, 2022 / 09:27 AM IST
Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in NFTs, Bitcoin, crypto rules, and more
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, ethereum, and tether to help you jump-start the day
Market Buzz
Cryptocurrency Prices Today on April 7: Bitcoin down, Dogecoin biggest loser
The global crypto market-cap is $1.98 trillion, a 5.04 percent decrease over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $120.40 billion, which makes a 9.15 percent increase. The total volume in DeFi is currently $15.22 billion, 12.64 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently Rs 34.43 lakh with a dominance of 41.42 percent. This is a 0.24 percent increase over the day, as per CoinMarketCap data. Read here.
Policy Central
Meta Discussing Creating Tokens for Facebook's Metaverse
Although Meta (the parent company of Facebook) recently gave up on its plans to create the Diem stablecoin, it is reportedly still interested in creating tokens for use within the metaverse, the Financial Times reported. Meta is exploring a centralised in-app token similar to ROBUX for the game Roblox. In other words, this likely wouldn't be a cryptocurrency. According to FT, some Meta staffers are referring to the tokens as "Zuck Bucks." Read more here.
NFT Centre
Solana NFTs Can Now Be Traded on OpenSea
Following last week’s official teaser that support was coming, NFTs minted on the Solana blockchain network are now available to trade on OpenSea, the largest NFT marketplace by volume. OpenSea is primarily based around Ethereum and currently dominates the NFT trading space by a large margin. With the addition of Solana, OpenSea now accommodates collectibles from the second-largest NFT ecosystem outside of Ethereum and its sidechain/layer-2 scaling solutions. Read more here.