Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in NFTs, Bitcoin, crypto rules and more

International Buzz

First Mover Asia: Interest Rate Hikes in the Future? Crypto Rally Shorts Out



A relief rally in crypto that had bitcoin trading near $39,000 was short-lived as the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization fell back below $37,000 after the U.S. Federal Reserve released a statement Wednesday about reducing the size of its balance sheet. Ether, the second-biggest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, was trading over $2,450 and was up slightly during the same time period. The Federal Reserve did not raise interest rates on Wednesday, but said such a move "will soon be appropriate".At a press conference following Wednesday's meeting of Fed officials, Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell did not say how fast or how high US interest rates would rise. But Mr Powell said officials were "of a mind" to raise the bank's key rate in March, adding that he was confident the bank could take action without hurting the recovery. Read more here.

