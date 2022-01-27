MARKET NEWS

English
Upgrade

Last Updated : January 27, 2022 / 10:10 AM IST

Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in NFTs, Bitcoin, crypto rules and more

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether to help you jump-start the day

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Markets ring in red as Bitcoin, Ethereum tumble


    In rupee terms, Bitcoin fell 2.31 percent to trade at Rs 29,37,757 while Ethereum declined 2.46 percent to Rs 1,94,500.1. Cardano tumbled 0.41 percent to Rs 84.25 and Avalanche dipped 7.28 percent to Rs 5,098.87. Polkadot dipped 5.89 percent to Rs 1,428.5 and Litecoin declined 2.92 percent to Rs 8,499.98 over the last 24 hours. Tether fell 0.17 percent to Rs 80.89. Memecoin SHIB declined 2.86 percent while Dogecoin decreased 2.22 percent to trade at Rs 11.46. Terra (LUNA) fell 7.64 percent to Rs 4,600. Read more here.

  • International Buzz

    First Mover Asia: Interest Rate Hikes in the Future? Crypto Rally Shorts Out


    A relief rally in crypto that had bitcoin trading near $39,000 was short-lived as the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization fell back below $37,000 after the U.S. Federal Reserve released a statement Wednesday about reducing the size of its balance sheet. Ether, the second-biggest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, was trading over $2,450 and was up slightly during the same time period. The Federal Reserve did not raise interest rates on Wednesday, but said such a move "will soon be appropriate".At a press conference following Wednesday's meeting of Fed officials, Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell did not say how fast or how high US interest rates would rise. But Mr Powell said officials were "of a mind" to raise the bank's key rate in March, adding that he was confident the bank could take action without hurting the recovery. Read more here.

  • NFT Buzz

    OpenSea Exploit Sees Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT Sell For $1,700 in Ethereum


    As the hype around the coming metaverse builds, Ethereum-based crypto game The Sandbox has emerged as one of the early contenders in the space. And to encourage the development of metaverse projects both within and outside the game world, The Sandbox has launched an accelerator program to invest in and mentor startups. Alongside parent company Animoca Brands, a leading metaverse and NFT gaming investor, as well as a global venture accelerator Brinc, The Sandbox has committed $50 million to invest in up to 100 startups building towards an open, interoperable metaverse. The initiative plans to work with between 30 to 40 startups per year across a three-year span. Read here.

  • Altcoin Mania

    McDonald's, Elon Musk Twitter Exchange Send 'Grimacecoin' Cryptocurrencies Flying


    On Tuesday, Tesla CEO and long-time Dogecoin fan Elon Musk tweeted at McDonald’s in an attempt to get the fast-food chain to accept DOGE as payment. McDonald’s responded by saying that it would only make the change if Tesla also accepted a then-non-existent currency called “Grimacecoin.” Grimace is a “purple being of indeterminate species” who exists in McDonaldland, the fast-food chain’s cartoonish metaverse, according to internet fandom. But shortly after the tweet, tens of cryptocurrencies trading under the name Grimacecoin began appearing (and mooning) on various blockchains Read more here.

#bitcoin #Ethereum #NFT #Tesla

