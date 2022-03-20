Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in NFTs, bitcoin, crypto rules and more

Russia-Ukraine Crisis

Russian Banks to track crypto-related transactions



The Central Bank of Russia (CBR) has advised commercial banks to pay more attention to their clients' cryptocurrency transactions. In light of currency limits imposed by western sanctions, the regulator compels financial institutions to monitor such activities. The CBR's latest attempt to restrict crypto-related transactions comes despite recent statements indicating that Russia is interested in using digital currencies to restore its access to global finance, which has been severely hampered by sanctions imposed in response to its military invasion of Ukraine. Western partners have taken steps to prevent Moscow from evading the sanctions by using digital assets. Read more here.

