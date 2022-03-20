Last Updated : March 20, 2022 / 09:00 AM IST
Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in NFTs, bitcoin, crypto rules and more
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether to help you jump-start the day
Market Buzz
Cryptocurrency Prices Today on March 20: Bitcoin, Ethereum dip while Cardano rises
In rupee terms, Bitcoin fell 0.02 percent to trade at Rs 32,40,111 while Ethereum fell 1.64 percent to Rs 2,26,706.8. Cardano was up 1.63 percent to trade at Rs 68.80 and Avalanche rose 1.22 percent to Rs 6,876.08. Polkadot fell 0.03 percent to Rs 1,488.75 and Litecoin rose 3.94 percent to Rs 9,003.21 in the last 24 hours. Tether dipped 0.41 percent to Rs 77.59. Read more here.
Russia-Ukraine Crisis
Russian Banks to track crypto-related transactions
The Central Bank of Russia (CBR) has advised commercial banks to pay more attention to their clients' cryptocurrency transactions. In light of currency limits imposed by western sanctions, the regulator compels financial institutions to monitor such activities. The CBR's latest attempt to restrict crypto-related transactions comes despite recent statements indicating that Russia is interested in using digital currencies to restore its access to global finance, which has been severely hampered by sanctions imposed in response to its military invasion of Ukraine. Western partners have taken steps to prevent Moscow from evading the sanctions by using digital assets. Read more here.
Rumour mill
How rumour influenced buying, selling in March
Obtaining the scoop early on in the crypto market frequently means getting front-row seats for a huge rally. According to Cointelegraph, three times in March, skilled crypto traders bought breaking news for the price of a rumour. Read more here.
US Government may still ban Bitcoin: Ron Paul
Former US Congressman Ron Paul says he still expects the government will ban bitcoin because he is "influenced a whole lot by history and the gold history". Despite his caution, Paul stated that cryptography "should be obviously permitted". Read here.
NFT World
New NFT collections by Diesel, AN1 & Swappable
Swappable partnered with digital fashion brand Another-1 (AN1) to launch NFT sneaker collection, NTR1-Meta, with phygital products, unique runway garments, and metaverse wearables, featuring a token with a unique physical and digital showpiece, while Diesel recently launched D:VERSE, its bridge between the virtual and real world, with phygital products, unique runway garments, and metaverse wearables, featuring a token with a unique physical and digital showpiece. Read more here.