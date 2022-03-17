Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in NFTs, Bitcoin, crypto rules and more

Crypto Buzz

‘Several Hundred Thousand’ Crypto Addresses Linked to Sanctioned Russian Actors: Elliptic



Blockchain analytics platform Elliptic has identified “several hundred thousand” crypto addresses that are linked to sanctioned Russia-based individuals or entities. Elliptic clarifies that these addresses are not necessarily all owned by entities currently on sanctioned lists, but include addresses "that we have been able to associate with these actors through our own analysis". Elliptic’s data has also identified more than 400 virtual asset service providers (VASPs)—most of which are crypto exchanges or wallet providers—that allow for cryptocurrencies to be purchased with the Russian ruble. The blockchain analytics firm has also directly linked more than 15 million crypto addresses to criminal activity, with a “nexus in Russia.” Read here.

