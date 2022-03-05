Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in NFTs, bitcoin, crypto rules and more

NFT Mania

Polygon Metaverse Lead: 'Anything That Can Become an NFT Will Become an NFT'



Where do non-fungible tokens (NFTs) fit into a metaversal world? According to Brian Trunzo, metaverse lead at Polygon Studios, everywhere. "I think anything that can become an NFT will become an NFT," Trunzo told Decrypt in an interview at ETHDenver. According to Trunzo, the path toward a world like the one in "Snow Crash" or "Ready Player One" means that "everything within those worlds will necessarily be NFTs." Polygon Studios is working on creating NFTs, games, and metaverse projects for the eponymous Ethereum sidechain. The more popular NFTs become in the metaverse, the more the venture studio has to gain. But Trunzo is also particularly bullish on a particular segment of the metaverse: clothing. "The fashion world is a $2 trillion economy. And many thinkers, myself included, believe that digital fashion will dwarf that someday."Read more here.