Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in NFTs, Bitcoin, crypto rules and more

Ethereum Mania

Ethereum Could Hold Lead as Dominant Smart-Contract Blockchain: Coinbase Analysts



The second-largest blockchain network by market capitalisation after Bitcoin has become the dominant venue for some of the hottest cryptocurrency innovations, from decentralised finance (DeFi) to non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Speculation that up-and-coming "ETH killers" or layer 1 blockchain alternatives such as Solana, Binance Smart Chain and even Cardano might one day overtake the market leader has sent the rivals' token prices soaring. But analysts at Coinbase Institutional, which provides cryptocurrency research to big investors, say Ethereum might succeed in staving off the upstarts. Read more here.