Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in NFTs, Bitcoin, crypto rules and more

Ethereum Central

Ethereum Gets an Upgraded Scaling Testnet – And It's Actually Years Ahead of Schedule



zkSync, a protocol responsible for implementing Ethereum scaling platforms, accomplished the unexpected yesterday, announcing the test network release of an Ethereum Virtual Machine compatible Zero-Knowledge rollup (zkEVM) years ahead of schedule. The EVM is the environment in which all Ethereum wallets and contracts live and is responsible for defining the rules of the chain from block to block. The new test network is the first implementation of a ZK rollup capable of running the full Ethereum environment and will provide great insight into how capable zero-knowledge technology is at scaling blockchains. Read more here.