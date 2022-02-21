Last Updated : February 21, 2022 / 10:08 AM IST
Top Cryptocurrency News Today: Biggest moves in NFTs, Bitcoin, crypto rules and more
Top Cryptocurrency News Today: Biggest moves in NFTs, Bitcoin, crypto rules and more
Market Buzz
Cryptocurrency Prices Today : Bitcoin, Cardano dip as Ethereum, Axie rise
While decentralized finance (DeFi) accounted for 11.87 percent of the 24-hour cryptocurrency trading volume at $9.65 billion, stablecoins constituted 78.06 percent of the same at $63.47 billion. Bitcoin's market dominance fell 0.85 percent to 41.31 percent and the currency was trading at $38,895.16 on the morning of February 21. In dollar terms, Bitcoin fell 2.31 percent to trade at $38,895.16, while Ethereum rose 0.01 percent to $2,713.55. Read more here.
Crypto Central
Mastercard to Offer Crypto and NFT Consulting Services, May Help Develop CBDCs
Mastercard on Tuesday announced it would be adding payments-focused consulting services for cryptocurrencies that would enable banks and merchants to gain strategic insights into crypto and NFTs, crypto cards, and loyalty programmes. The financial services firm previously has developed crypto credit cards for Wirex and BitPay. Read more here.
NFT Buzz
Lehman Brothers Bargain Hunter Bob Diamond Now Paying Up for Crypto
Reports surfaced that NFT collectors had been losing NFTs and Ethereum from wallets. OpenSea has now confirmed that what happened was a phishing attack, which saw over $1.7 million in assets shifted to the malicious wallet, now labelled Fake_Phishing5169. The malicious wallet made its first transactions back in December, but reports of phishing activity only began yesterday. This wallet also has been engaging with another wallet that's been marked as a part of an OpenSea phishing scam. OpenSea says it is "actively investigating rumours of an exploit" that occurred on the popular Ethereum NFT marketplace Saturday. Users reported that digital assets, including NFTs from the Cool Cats and Doodle collections, had been stolen. Read here.
Bitcoin Central
Bitcoin inactive supply nears record as over 60% of BTC stays unspent for at least 1 year
Bitcoin (BTC) may be struggling at $40,000 but fresh data is reinforcing the fact that hardly anyone is interested in selling. Data from on-chain analytics firm Glassnode shows that, despite price volatility, over 60% of the BTC supply has not left its wallet in a year or more. Stubborn holding by long-term investors is a characteristic that differentiates the current Bitcoin market climate from most other downtrends. Read more here.