Top Cryptocurrency News Today: Biggest moves in NFTs, Bitcoin, crypto rules and more

Bitcoin Central

Bitcoin inactive supply nears record as over 60% of BTC stays unspent for at least 1 year

Bitcoin (BTC) may be struggling at $40,000 but fresh data is reinforcing the fact that hardly anyone is interested in selling. Data from on-chain analytics firm Glassnode shows that, despite price volatility, over 60% of the BTC supply has not left its wallet in a year or more. Stubborn holding by long-term investors is a characteristic that differentiates the current Bitcoin market climate from most other downtrends. Read more here.