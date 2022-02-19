Last Updated : February 19, 2022 / 09:55 AM IST
Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in NFTs, Bitcoin, crypto rules and more
Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in NFTs, Bitcoin, crypto rules and more
Market Buzz
Cryptocurrency Prices Today : Market in the red as Bitcoin, Ethereum fall
In rupee terms, Bitcoin fell 1.31 percent to trade at Rs 33,84,999 while Ethereum dipped 1.44 percent to Rs 2,40,000. Cardano was down 1.33 percent to Rs 83.86 and Avalanche fell 0.57 percent to Rs 7,285.7. Polkadot fell 1.74 percent to Rs 1,508 and Litecoin was down 2.63 percent to Rs 9,792.5 in the last 24 hours. Tether was up 0.09 percent at Rs 78.27. Read more here.
Crypto Central
US Court Orders Terra, Do Kwon to Comply With SEC Subpoenas
The United States District Court in New York has ordered Terraform Labs and its CEO Do Kwon to comply with subpoenas issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The subpoenas were issued in relation to SEC's investigation of a decentralized finance (DeFi) project built on Terra called Mirror Protocol. According to the court filing, the court reviewed all relevant parties' fillings and held an "oral argument" on February 17, 2022. "For the reasons stated on the record at the February 17, 2022 conference, the SEC's application is granted, and Terraform and Kwon are hereby ordered to comply with the above-referenced subpoenas," wrote United States District Judge Paul Oetken. Read more here.
Regulatory Buzz
Canadian Court Freezes Millions in Convoy Protestor Funds—Including Bitcoin
An Ontario Superior Court judge has issued an order to freeze millions of dollars in funds, including some in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, as Ottowa’s convoy protests continue, per The Globe and Mail. The freezing order—otherwise known as a Mareva injunction—was made late yesterday evening as part of the wider lawsuit filed against the convoy by the residents of Ottawa. Read here.
Mining Central
Bitcoin’s Mining Difficulty Has Hit an All-Time High
Competition among Bitcoin miners has reached new highs, according to the latest data. On-chain analysis by BTC.com reports that the network’s mining difficulty hit a new all-time high of 27.97 trillion hashes yesterday. The network calculates how difficult it is to mine Bitcoin—or how much computational power is required to earn Bitcoin—according to the supply and demand of miners. The more miners online, the more competition there is among them to confirm a block (and earn the reward), which ultimately makes mining harder. At the same time, analysis by YCharts reveals that Bitcoin’s hash rate, which is best understood as the computational power of the network, is currently at 213 EH/s—close to its all-time high of 248 EH/s, set on February 12 this year. Read more here.