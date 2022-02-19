Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in NFTs, Bitcoin, crypto rules and more

Mining Central

Bitcoin’s Mining Difficulty Has Hit an All-Time High

Competition among Bitcoin miners has reached new highs, according to the latest data. On-chain analysis by BTC.com reports that the network’s mining difficulty hit a new all-time high of 27.97 trillion hashes yesterday. The network calculates how difficult it is to mine Bitcoin—or how much computational power is required to earn Bitcoin—according to the supply and demand of miners. The more miners online, the more competition there is among them to confirm a block (and earn the reward), which ultimately makes mining harder. At the same time, analysis by YCharts reveals that Bitcoin’s hash rate, which is best understood as the computational power of the network, is currently at 213 EH/s—close to its all-time high of 248 EH/s, set on February 12 this year. Read more here.