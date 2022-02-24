Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in NFTs, Bitcoin, crypto rules and more

Regulatory Buzz

European Union To Grant Crypto Oversight to New AML Watchdog: Report



The European Union is reportedly planning to grant a new financial watchdog the responsibility of overseeing the crypto industry’s anti-money laundering and associated risks. Per Bloomberg, the initiative is being led by the European Commission and is expected to begin operating in 2024. Additionally, the Governor of the Bank of Spain Pablo Hernandez de Cos has called for more intense surveillance of the crypto industry. In doing so, the governor laid out a series of risks he perceives to be present in today’s crypto industry. The first—and seemingly biggest—risk is the “limited understanding that exists about [cryptocurrency] characteristics on the part of investors.” Read here.

