Last Updated : February 26, 2022 / 09:18 AM IST
Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in NFTs, Bitcoin, crypto rules and more
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether to help you jump-start the day
Market Buzz
Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum recover to trade in green
The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation rose 4.01 percent over the last 24 hours to $1.80 trillion, while trading volumes were down about 36.17 percent to $97.59 billion during the same period. Over the last 24 hours, the total volume in the decentralised finance (DeFi) space stood at $15.10 billion, constituting around 15.47 percent of the 24-hour cryptocurrency trading volume. The total volume in stablecoins stood at $80.49 billion, around 82.48 percent of the 24-hour cryptocurrency trading volume. In rupee terms, Bitcoin rose 2.05 percent to trade at Rs 30,99,654 while Ethereum rose 5.64 percent to Rs 2,20,188. Read more here.
Crypto Central
Patreon Suspends Ukrainian NGO 'Come Back Alive' For 'Funding Military Activity'
Patreon, a content creator’s membership platform that can also be used as a source of crowdfunding, has suspended the Ukrainian NGO Come Back Alive after ruling that it was violating terms. Come Back Alive was established in 2014 when armed conflict broke out between Ukraine and Russian-backed separatists. The NGO claims to provide armour and medical equipment to Ukrainian fighters. Reportedly, over $300,000 was donated in the hours following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Patreon quickly removed the NGO’s page and wrote a blog post reiterating that the platform is not “to be used for funding weapons or military activity". Read more here.
NFT Buzz
Marvel Producer Arad to Turn Huxley Ethereum NFT Comics Into Film
Marvel film producer Ari Arad’s Arad Productions yesterday announced plans to turn artist Ben Mauro’s Ethereum NFT comic book project, Huxley, into a feature film. Huxley is a science-fiction tale spread across six digital issues sold as Ethereum NFTs. Arad Productions has teamed with Web3-centric production studio Feature to create the film and has enlisted Academy Award-nominated VFX supervisor Jerome Chen—a cofounder of Sony Pictures Imageworks—to help bring Mauro’s vision to a new format. Read here.
Regulatory Central
BitMEX Founders Plead Guilty to Bank Secrecy Act Violations
Arthur Hayes and Benjamin Delo, founders of crypto exchange BitMEX, have pleaded guilty to violating the United States Bank Secrecy Act. Per a press release from the US Department of Justice, Hayes and Delo willfully failed to "establish, implement and maintain an anti-money laundering programme at BItMEX". Both have agreed to separately pay a $10 million criminal fine that represents gains derived from the offence. Read more here.