Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in NFTs, Bitcoin, crypto rules and more

Crypto Central

Patreon Suspends Ukrainian NGO 'Come Back Alive' For 'Funding Military Activity'



Patreon, a content creator’s membership platform that can also be used as a source of crowdfunding, has suspended the Ukrainian NGO Come Back Alive after ruling that it was violating terms. Come Back Alive was established in 2014 when armed conflict broke out between Ukraine and Russian-backed separatists. The NGO claims to provide armour and medical equipment to Ukrainian fighters. Reportedly, over $300,000 was donated in the hours following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Patreon quickly removed the NGO’s page and wrote a blog post reiterating that the platform is not “to be used for funding weapons or military activity". Read more here.

