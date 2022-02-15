English
    Last Updated : February 15, 2022 / 08:40 AM IST

    Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in NFTs, Bitcoin, crypto rules and more

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether to help you jump-start the day

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Market in the green today as Bitcoin, Ethereum rise


      In rupee terms, Bitcoin rose 2.58 percent to trade at Rs 34,15,167, while Ethereum rose 4.68 percent to Rs 2,38,000.1. Cardano rose 4.11 percent to Rs 85.04 and Avalanche rose 7.73 percent to Rs 6,603.6. Polkadot jumped 4.68 percent to Rs 1,518.95 and Litecoin was up 3.5 percent to Rs 10,050 in the last 24 hours. Tether was down 1.13 percent to Rs 78.72. Read more here.

    • Crypto Mania

      What the BlockFi SEC Settlement Means for Bitcoin and Crypto Lending


      Crypto lending firm BlockFi must pay $100 million to federal and state securities regulators to settle charges that it failed to properly register its high-yield Blockfi Interest Accounts (BIAs), according to a press release on Monday from the Securities and Exchange Commission. BlockFi has agreed to pay this settlement with the SEC and 32 states. The company says it has a path forward to create and register a similar product. Read more here.

    • Regulatory Central

      UK Tax Authorities Seize 3 NFTs Involved in $1.8M Fraud Investigation


      The UK’s tax authority—Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC)—has seized three NFTs as part of a wider investigation concerning VAT (goods and services tax) fraud, per the BBC. This is the first time HMRC has seized an NFT. The deputy director of economic crime, Nick Sharp, told the BBC this example “serves as a warning to anyone who thinks they can use crypto assets to hide money from HMRC". Read more here.

    tags #bitcoin #cryptocurrency #Ethereum #MC essentials #NFT

