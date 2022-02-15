Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in NFTs, Bitcoin, crypto rules and more

Crypto Mania

What the BlockFi SEC Settlement Means for Bitcoin and Crypto Lending



Crypto lending firm BlockFi must pay $100 million to federal and state securities regulators to settle charges that it failed to properly register its high-yield Blockfi Interest Accounts (BIAs), according to a press release on Monday from the Securities and Exchange Commission. BlockFi has agreed to pay this settlement with the SEC and 32 states. The company says it has a path forward to create and register a similar product. Read more here.

