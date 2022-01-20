MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Masterclass for The Thoughtful Investor
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
  • Masters Of Change
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Special webinar on Highlights of global investing in 2021 and what lies ahead' at 2 pm on 21st January, 2022. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Last Updated : January 20, 2022 / 08:29 AM IST

Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in NFTs, Bitcoin, crypto rules and more

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether to help you jump-start the day

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Markets ring in red as Bitcoin, Ethereum register marginal dip


    Bitcoin fell 1.15 percent to trade at Rs 33,58,793 while Ethereum fell 1.32 percent to Rs 2,50,145.1. Cardano dipped 10.8 percent to Rs 107.74 and Avalanche declined 2.32 percent to Rs 6,743.47. Polkadot fell 3.38 percent to Rs 1,953.64 and Litecoin declined 2.41 percent to Rs 11,049.99 over the last 24 hours. Tether dipped 0.07 percent to Rs 79.89. Read more here.

  • International Buzz

    British Government Legislates to Protect Consumers from Misleading Crypto Ads


    The British government is introducing new legislation to protect consumers from misleading cryptocurrency advertisements. Reports suggest that around 2.3 million Britons, or 3.4 percent of the UK population, now own cryptocurrencies. The British government hopes to bring all crypto-related advertising in line with financial promotions legislation in a bid to “increase consumer protection while encouraging innovation". Crypto ads will need approval by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA), or a firm licensed by either of those. Read more here.

  • NFT Buzz

    Tom Brady’s Autograph NFT Platform Raises $170M From Andreessen, Others


    Autograph, the NFT platform co-founded in 2021 by NFL quarterback Tom Brady, has made a big splash by attracting athletes and entertainers such as Tiger Woods, The Weeknd, and Simone Biles to its cause. Now the startup has raised big cash as well. Autograph announced a $170 million Series B funding round co-led by Andreessen Horowitz’s a16z fund and Kleiner Perkins. The round also features investments from Lightspeed Venture Partners, 01A, and former a16z General Partner Katie Haun’s new VC firm. Read more here.

  • Metaverse Mania

    Web3 Founders Welcome Walmart and Its NFTs to the Metaverse


    Walmart has filed at least seven applications with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to foray into crypto and metaverse. In addition to an application for a "digital currency and a digital token of value for use by members of an online community via a global computer network," Walmart filed another application related to a store selling virtual merchandise such as "electronics, appliances, indoor and outdoor furniture, home décor, toys … holiday and celebration supplies, jewellery, and pet products"—essentially everything that a physical Walmart would sell, but in digital form. Read more here.

tags #bitcoin #cryptocurrency #MC essentials #metaverse #NFT

Must Listen

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.