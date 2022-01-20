Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in NFTs, Bitcoin, crypto rules and more

Metaverse Mania

Web3 Founders Welcome Walmart and Its NFTs to the Metaverse



Walmart has filed at least seven applications with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to foray into crypto and metaverse. In addition to an application for a "digital currency and a digital token of value for use by members of an online community via a global computer network," Walmart filed another application related to a store selling virtual merchandise such as "electronics, appliances, indoor and outdoor furniture, home décor, toys … holiday and celebration supplies, jewellery, and pet products"—essentially everything that a physical Walmart would sell, but in digital form. Read more here.