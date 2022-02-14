Last Updated : February 14, 2022 / 09:09 AM IST
Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in NFTs, Bitcoin, crypto rules and more
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether to help you jump-start the day
Market Buzz
Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum fall as Tether rises marginally
In rupee terms, Bitcoin fell 1.14 percent to trade at Rs 33,30,681, while Ethereum dipped 2.22 percent to Rs 2,27,351. Cardano fell 3.13 percent to Rs 81.88 and Avalanche tumbled 5.27 percent to Rs 6,128.8. Polkadot tumbled 3.85 percent to Rs 1,451.04 and Litecoin was down 2.76 percent to Rs 9,729.4 in the last 24 hours. Tether was up 0.2 percent to Rs 79.71. Read more here.
Crypto Mania
Young, Crypto-Savvy Voters May Hold Key to South Korea's Next Election
All of South Korea’s presidential candidates have announced crypto-friendly stances in a bid to win over young voters ahead of the election next month. According to Edward Hong, head of the platform at crypto venture capital firm Hashed, there are more than five million individual crypto accounts across the country’s top three crypto exchanges. Hong estimates that about 10% of this year’s voters are crypto investors. Thus, Gen Z voters have emerged as a serious electoral force in the country. Read more here.
NFT Buzz
CryptoPunks Ethereum NFT Sells for Nearly $24M, Doubling Previous Record
.CryptoPunks predate the modern NFT craze by years, and that O.G. status has made the 2017 Ethereum profile picture collection a legend in the space. Dozens of CryptoPunks have sold for a million dollars worth of ETH or more, but today, the collection shattered its previous record with one sale of nearly $24 million. On February 12, CryptoPunk #5822 sold for 8,000 ETH, or about $23.7 million worth at the time of sale. The previous top sale for a CryptoPunk was $11.8 million, purchased by DraftKings’ largest shareholder Shalom Meckenzie at a Sotheby’s auction in June 2021. Meanwhile, the largest on-chain sale through the Larva Labs marketplace came in December, when the pseudonymous 4156 sold his namesake Punk for $10.26 million worth of ETH. Read here.
Blockchain Central
Block, Argo, and Griid Among First Buyers of Intel's New Blockchain Accelerators
Intel is planning to release blockchain accelerators later this year and has lined up some big-name buyers, according to a blog post on Friday by Raja M. Koduri, a senior vice president. Among its first customers for the accelerators, which help facilitate energy-efficient crypto mining, are Block (formerly Square), Argo Blockchain, and the crypto mining startup Griid Infrastructure. Read more here.