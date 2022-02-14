Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in NFTs, Bitcoin, crypto rules and more

NFT Buzz

CryptoPunks Ethereum NFT Sells for Nearly $24M, Doubling Previous Record



.CryptoPunks predate the modern NFT craze by years, and that O.G. status has made the 2017 Ethereum profile picture collection a legend in the space. Dozens of CryptoPunks have sold for a million dollars worth of ETH or more, but today, the collection shattered its previous record with one sale of nearly $24 million. On February 12, CryptoPunk #5822 sold for 8,000 ETH, or about $23.7 million worth at the time of sale. The previous top sale for a CryptoPunk was $11.8 million, purchased by DraftKings’ largest shareholder Shalom Meckenzie at a Sotheby’s auction in June 2021. Meanwhile, the largest on-chain sale through the Larva Labs marketplace came in December, when the pseudonymous 4156 sold his namesake Punk for $10.26 million worth of ETH. Read here.

