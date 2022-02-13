Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in NFTs, Bitcoin, crypto rules and more

Crypto Central

Cryptocurrencies Not Legal Now: Union Minister Bhagwat Karad



On February 12, Union Minister Bhagwat Karad stated that cryptocurrencies are not allowed in India and that nothing can be said at this time about what can happen in this sector in the future. The Reserve Bank of India and the Union government have not given cryptocurrencies any type of recognition, thus they are now illegal in India, according to the Union minister of state for finance, who was in town for a ceremony. Read more here.