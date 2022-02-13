Last Updated : February 13, 2022 / 08:40 AM IST
Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in NFTs, Bitcoin, crypto rules and more
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether to help you jump-start the day
Market Buzz
Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum fall; Ripple rises
The overall crypto market volume over the last 24 hours has decreased by 22.79 percent to $69.25 billion on February 13. The entire volume in DeFi is currently $9.59 billion, accounting for 13.84 percent of the overall 24-hour volume in the crypto market. The overall volume of all stablecoins is now $55.84 billion, accounting for 80.63 percent of the total 24-hour volume of the crypto market. The current Bitcoin price is $42,275.87. Read more here.
Crypto Buzz
Cryptocurrency Has Entered 'Hyper-Adoption Phase': Wells Fargo
Cryptocurrencies, according to Wells Fargo, are legitimate investments that have reached the "hyper-adoption" stage. The firm's worldwide investment team explained, "Cryptocurrencies have been following an adoption pattern similar to other new advanced technologies, such as the internet." Read more here.
NFT Buzz
Florida home bought for $653,000 through NFT sale
A Florida lady bought a five-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath property near Tampa in an online auction on February 10 in what could be one of the first home sales utilising non-fungible tokens, or NFTs. Read here.
Crypto Central
Cryptocurrencies Not Legal Now: Union Minister Bhagwat Karad
On February 12, Union Minister Bhagwat Karad stated that cryptocurrencies are not allowed in India and that nothing can be said at this time about what can happen in this sector in the future. The Reserve Bank of India and the Union government have not given cryptocurrencies any type of recognition, thus they are now illegal in India, according to the Union minister of state for finance, who was in town for a ceremony. Read more here.